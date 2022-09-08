Deaths of Marlboro, NJ man, wife ruled murder-suicide

MARLBORO — A man killed his wife and then himself at their home this week, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Priscilla Badua, 68, and Felino Badua, Jr., 66, were found dead by Marlboro police around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said. The officers were responding to a request for a wellness check.

Prosecutors say autopsy results confirm Priscilla Badua's death was a homicide and her husband's death was a suicide. However, officials have not yet released any other information.

The Marlboro police said Tuesday during the investigation at the home that there was no threat to the community.

Property records show that the couple bought their home on Albermarle Drive in 1998.

