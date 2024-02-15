Daylighting law is coming – Does New Jersey also need this?

New Jersey is full of laws. Some of which we may agree about, while others, not so much.

Sometimes New Jersey is the leader in creating laws other states adapt. And sometimes, we're too stubborn to let go of outdated ones.

Take our roads, for example. More specifically, our gas pumps. We're the only state left in the nation that still requires an attendant to pump our gas for us.

Even though the 49 other states have done away with that mandate, we're the only ones hanging on to it. In other words, we're the only state left that does not allow self-serve gas.

What's even stranger about this is that enough New Jerseyans like it that way and never want to see full-service go away. More specifically, they don't even want the option to have self-serve to be introduced.

But one thing is for sure. Our laws at the pump certainly make us unique, and enough residents in The Garden State are perfectly happy with it.

Aside from that, sometimes New Jersey might follow other states to determine what new laws we should have here. And right now in California, there's a new law coming that could very well end up here in The Garden State.

As of today, the phasing in of a new daylighting law is underway. But what exactly is it? And should New Jersey adopt such a law?

Canva Canva loading...

Daylighting Law - What is it?

Contrary to the name, daylighting doesn't have anything to do with the weather. Instead, it has to do with the visibility of traffic and pedestrians.

According to ABC 7 San Diego, "Daylighting creates a buffer zone of 20 feet from crosswalks, meaning cars and trucks cannot park where they might block the views of both pedestrians and drivers."

The new law was created in response to incidences occuring at crosswalks where the visibility of the pedestrian is blocked by parked cars, or when vehicles are blocked from view thanks to parked cars.

pedestrian crosswalk Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

What are the penalties?

California's full daylighting law won't be in full effect until 2025, but residents must start getting used to the changes now. Beginning in 2025, tickets will be issued for violations.

Up until then, drivers will receive a warning for all violations. Any motorist found to be parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk will be issued a warning.

According to ABC 7 San Diego, "The new law is expected to save lives by increasing visibility around both marked and unmarked crosswalks."

Makeshift crosswalk in Union Township Makeshift crosswalk in Union Township (Union Twp PD) loading...

What About New Jersey?

Although New Jersey does have regulations regarding how far from a crosswalk you must park, it's not as uniform as California's new daylighting law. This includes being able to park near a crosswalk that's less than 20 feet away.

Although California is new to this law, it's not the only state that has one. In fact, several other states also have their own version of a daylighting law.

With that said, should New Jersey have such a law where the distance you're allowed to park from a crosswalk is the same no matter where the crosswalk is located? Or, would such a law in New Jersey be pointless to even consider?

Crosswalk sign sign in downtown Toms River Crosswalk sign sign in downtown Toms River (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

If it makes it safer for motorists and pedestrians alike, then perhaps requiring a 20-foot parking buffer from every crosswalk in the state isn't such a bad idea.

A very stupid move by a NJ bicyclist that almost got him hit Another example of a bicyclist doing whatever they want in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

15 US Cities You Can't Afford In 5 Years + The most expensive in NJ as of now According to Financebuzz.com, you're not going to be able to afford these 15 cities in 5 years across the US. Plus a look at 5 of New Jersey's least affordable places today. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews, Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.