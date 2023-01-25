Dave Matthews Band coming to NJ for 3 shows in 5 days

The space between Dave Matthews Band's summer shows in New Jersey this year will be pretty tight.

The Grammy-winning rock group announced three Garden State dates as part of its upcoming 2023 summer tour — and all will occur over a five-day span in July.

DMB on Tuesday announced more than 40 U.S. dates that run through Labor Day Weekend. The fun will begin on May 19 in Texas.

On the same date, the band will drop its 10th studio album, Walk Around the Moon. The first single from the album, Madman's Eyes, is already available on streaming platforms.

DirecTV And Pepsi Super Thursday Night Featuring Dave Matthews Band - Performance Getty Images for DirecTV loading...

The seven-member band is scheduled to make its first New Jersey stop at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on Tuesday, July 18. Three days later, the band will start a two-night stand at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden (Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22).

Between the New Jersey appearances, DMB is scheduled to play one night at Jones Beach Theater in New York.

The Holmdel show will be the band's 13th appearance at that venue (formerly known as the Garden State Arts Center), going back to 1994. Since 1996, the band has played 42 shows at the Camden amphitheater, according to DMBAlamanac.com.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Best Albums of 2022 Below, check out 2022's best pop albums according to PopCrush.

25 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Singer Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except the lead singer.