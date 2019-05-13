Dashcam grabs 80 mph head-on near miss

Anthony Archibald is a tow truck operator who was out trying to earn some money looking for stranded motorists on 280. It was about 3:20 am Sunday when he couldn't believe his eyes. At an estimated 80 mph the headlights of a wrong way vehicle cut through the night. It came fast and head-on in the passing lane, cars pulling out of its way. His dashcam caught the moment the vehicle rushed by him. Check out the video from NJ.com.

It happened on 280 East in Parsippany . Archibald pulled over and called police to alert them to the menace. A spokesperson for the NJ State Police reported a driver who was going the wrong way Sunday morning on 80 East in Roxbury Township was arrested and charged with DWI. While they can't confirm it was the same driver in the dashcam video, I would assume so.

