GALLOWAY — The father of an Absegami High School sophomore is filing charges after his daughter was reportedly injured by a security guard who was breaking up a fight in the school Wednesday morning, according to the news outlet Breaking AC.

Videos that have been removed from Instagram, the report says, showed a fight between girls in the school cafeteria. In one of the videos, two adults appear to be breaking up the fight, getting physical with two females.

Screenshot from video by Breaking AC

Tiana Pressley, a 15-year-old, tells Breaking AC she was picked up and thrown to the ground "out of nowhere," after she was attempting to get one student off of another.

In a video, a school guard identified on social media and in the Breaking AC report as retired Galloway Police Chief Pat Moran appears to struggle to get control of Tiana. With her arms pinned behind her head, Tiana appears to place her foot on a chair, as the guard lifts her up and brings her to the floor with force.

She's then pinned against the wall until the video stops.

Screenshot from video by Breaking AC

When contacted by New Jersey 101.5, James Reina, superintendent of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, said he could not comment on student or staff matters.

"While we do not agree with the allegations or accusations set forth in the article, we will not engage in a debate in the media," Reina said in an emailed statement. "As our communities know, we are committed to providing an exceptional and safe learning environment for our students."

New Jersey 101.5 reached out to Galloway police to confirm whether or not charges had been filed by Tiana's father, but the department did not respond.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

