Dad drowns trying to save son off Atlantic City beach

A father drowned in the rough waters off Atlantic City on Monday morning trying to save his son, who went for a swim before lifeguards were on duty.

The 11-year-old boy was pulled out by strong current on his boogie board near a jetty off the New Jersey Avenue beach around 9:30 a.m., according to Atlantic City Police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Fair. His father swam out after him but became caught in the strong currents himself, Fair said.

Fair said the boy managed to get back on the shoreline himself.

A former police officer, Jim Glorioso Jr. from Amsterdam, NY, went in after the father when he saw him struggling in the current, Fair said.

As Glorioso tried to put the father on a boogie board after he had gone under the water, Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey swam out to helpm along with members of the fire department, Fair said.

First-responders performed CPR on the father who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he died.

Fair said the father and his song are from Reading, Pennsylvania but would not disclose their identities pending notification of family members.

There was a moderate risk of rip currents along the entire Jersey Shore on Monday morning with winds out of the southwest at 10-18 knots gusting to 25 knots with 1-3 foot waves.

The incident was first reported by Harry Hurley of Townsquare Media sister station WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM & 1450 AM on his Facebook page.



Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: