LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Wildwood man is fighting for his life after a Florida driver crashed into his bicycle Thursday night, police said.

Gratiano Dinu was riding his bike across the Route 109 bridge about 10:38 p.m. when Shem C. Jenkins, 50, slammed into him from behind, police said.

Dinu fell backward and landed on Jenkins' windshield, police said. Jenkins continued to drive with Dinu on his vehicle for a short while before the cyclist rolled onto the roadway and Jenkins fled the scene, police said.

Paramedics rushed the cyclist to a helicopter in Cape May Court House. He was then taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where Dinu remained in critical condition on Friday.

Jenkins was caught about 11:16 p.m. Thursday when township police said they noticed a vehicle matching the description of the hit-and-run car.

Jenkins, of Orlando, Florida, was pulled over and his damaged vehicle was impounded.

Jenkins was charged with third-degree assault by auto and issued motor vehicle violations for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury, failure to report an accident and refusal to submit to a breathalyzer.

Police obtained a warrant to force Jenkins to provide bodily fluids for testing at Cape Regional Medical Center. He has been released from custody.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Jenkins had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.