The most creative cocktail at the most romantic restaurant in NJ

This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience.

So many people want a dining experience in the city but consider this, if you want a stellar view of New York City, you can’t be in New York City. This place has the cuisine, ambiance and a view you will never get anywhere else.

Who’s ready for this cocktail?

It is called “The Butterfly Effect.”

It consists of Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Combier Orange Liqueur, and butterfly pea flower brew, smoking upon table service. Yes, please!

If a drink could ever make you feel special, this is it. This high-end restaurant specializes in seafood and surf and turf but don't forget to get that super special, Instagram-worthy cocktail, or two.

What world-renowned restaurant and I talking about?

Of course, The Chart House in Weehawken. If you haven’t been there, make your reservation because it is spectacular. This is the place to go to impress a date, client or just pamper yourself.

Expect corner-to-corner waterfront views of the Hudson River. Simply stunning.

Countless national lists agree this is the more romantic restaurant in all of New Jersey. What are you waiting for? Go make someone swoon!

Here are some other fabulous but less fancy options.

