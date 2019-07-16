JERSEY CITY — Police have arrested two women who they say were part of a crowd that punched, kicked and stomped a man who was dragged out of his car and left lying unconscious in the middle of the street.

The incident was caught on video by a witness.

The video clip shows a 42-year-old man being kicked and punched outside his Cadillac sedan about 2:50 a.m. Sunday at MLK Drive and Orient Avenue. A crowd watches the attack while one woman stops to take a close-up picture of the man as he lay on the ground.

According to a Facebook post by the person who says he shot the video, about 20 people attacked the driver after his Cadillac struck another vehicle.

Bria Exum and Shirley Burrows, both 26, were identified by officials as two of seven people police had sought for questioning.

In photos released by authorities, Exum is identified as A1 while Burrows is A6, according to Jersey City police spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.

They both face charges of aggravated assault while Exum is also charged with burglary and endangering an injured victim.

The victim, whose name police have not made public, has been released from the hospital.

Police asked anyone with information is asked by police to to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at 201-547-JAIL.

Persons of interest from video of a beating incident in Jersey City (Jersey City Police)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5