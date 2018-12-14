Crook rethinks stealing Morristown’s 6-foot holiday toy solider

MORRISTOWN — A life-size wooden soldier that is part of a downtown holiday display was stolen, only to be returned just in time for Christmas.

Surveillance video released by police captured a man sizing up the colorful statue on Morristown Green holiday display early Sunday morning. He picked up the statue and carried it off under his arm.

The same young man returned the soldier to police after seeing himself on video, according to Karen Carvelli, director of development for the Morristown Partnership.

"He realized what a stupid thing he had done. He was very remorseful and apologized," Carvelli said.

Carvelli wasn't sure what charges the suspect might face or why he did it. Morristown police have not yet returned a message.

"Young, stupid, a bad idea, very late at night," Carvelli said.

The soldier is one of six added to the Christmas Festival holiday display presented by the Morristown Partnership every weekend.

