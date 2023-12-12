Crime spreading in the Jersey suburbs

It seems that every week another person is warning about some rash of crimes in their neighborhood or development.

If you check the Next-Door app in just about any suburban town in New Jersey you'll see plenty of stories about car break-ins, home invasions, or carjackings. Here are just a few samplings from one day this week!

"This is a warning to anyone currently living at Pleasant Valley apartments! This morning before going to work, I was just informed that we're currently targets for car break-ins, as of last night, there were people checking car doors."

"Keep your doors locked."

"Please take any valuables out of your car, from electronics to money."

"If you have security cameras, aim them in view of your car, if you have any footage, call the police and send them in!"

This is happening in what was known for years as safe, quiet towns with low crime stats. A woman in Mt. Laurel claimed that thieves broke into her home and tried to get their car keys and jewelry.

Post after post described some sort of crime or break-in. Then of course the topic turned to politics and finger-pointing, which is to be expected.

Then toward the end of the thread of course someone had to post how they keep a loaded 9-millimeter pistol on their nightstand every night.

It's sad to say, but maybe if one or a few of these burglars broke into the wrong house and left with a load of lead instead of gold jewelry or car keys, the word might get around that it ain't worth it.

The police can only do so much and can't be everywhere. Gun ownership continues to rise even in gun-shy states like New Jersey.

Other readers on the thread urged neighbors to get a monitored alarm system. The thread ended with a statement that unfortunately rings true to a lot of people.

"So sad we have to live like this."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

