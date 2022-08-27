The story behind this creepy abandoned house in Monroe, NJ

This house has got to be haunted, right?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Recently, my Mom and I were on our way to a baby shower in Old Bridge, when we were stopped at a light in Monroe. An old, abandoned home caught my eye, so I had to snap a pic from my car.

What popped up after I took a picture was really interesting. I'll talk more about that and share the photo with you, but first, here's a little more about the house.

After researching, I found out the home's address is 290 Rhode Hall Road in Monroe. According to Zillow, it was built in 1871. It's been listed for sale and rent multiple times through the years but has remained off-market since 2016.

Old House Dreams had a lot of information on this house, known as The Holmes-Tallman House. It is on the register of National Historic Places. Per Wikipedia, it was purchased by Francis Holmes and then sold to Jacob Tallman in the late 1800s.

Unfortunately, I couldn't find any significant information about Francis Holmes and Jacob Tallman.

Take a look at the photo I snapped from the passenger's seat of my Mom's car. Do you see the orbs in front of the house? If you're as into paranormal happenings as I am, you know that orbs can indicate the presence of a spirit on the property.

Given the rich history of the Homes-Tallman house, I wouldn't be surprised if there are some spirits hanging around!

Here's a look inside the Holmes-Tallman House from the Zillow listing.

