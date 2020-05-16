Credit card data theft devices found at Stop & Shop stores in NJ

Tiny devices that steal information from credit card chips were found at three Stop & Shop stores in New Jersey.

The devices known as "shimmers" were found in a single pin pad at each location at the self checkouts during a routine security scan, according to a statement from Dean Wilkinson, senior vice president of operations.

A forensic investigation determined the devices read information from chips and not magnetic strips. They collect names, payment account numbers and expiration dates. The shimmers could not be accessed remotely. The investigation could not determine if the information collected had been retrieved before they were found.

The shimmers collected information during a certain period of time at these locations:

404 Springfield Ave., Berkeley Heights: Feb. 8-10

8 Franklin Street, Bloomfield: March 28 – April 9

1189 Broad Street, Clifton: March 14 - April 16

Devices were also found at Stop & Shop stores in Darien, Connecticut, and Framingham, Massachusetts.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The security website Krebsonsecurity.com said the devices are small, thin cards placed between a chip reader and the chip that records data while the reader is being used. The information can then be cloned onto a magnetic strip.

“We take our obligation to safeguard our customers’ personal information very seriously, and we are very sorry this may have impacted them,” Wilkerson said. “We have taken immediate steps to increase monitoring across all registers at all stores, we’ve deployed device detection tools, and we will continue to be as vigilant as possible in order to protect our customers’ data.”

Wilkerson said there is no indication the information collected was misused and urged customers to check their monthly statements. He said anyone with concerns about their accounts can call 877-767-7772.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: