Crash kills priest known in Vineland and Somers Point, NJ

A priest who served the Diocese of Camden at Saint Padre Pio Church in Vineland and St. Joseph Parish in Somers Point, died Friday night in a two-car crash that took the life of the other driver.

According to the Camden Diocese, Father Alfred Onyutha, 61, was involved in a two-car crash in Franklin after 9 p.m. on Friday, July 16. Both drivers were killed.

Onyutha was a priest of the Diocese of the Nebbi in Uganda, who has served in the Diocese of Camden since 2005.

Father was most recently assigned as a parochial vicar at Saint Padre Pio Parish in Vineland.

Onyutha had also served at St. Joseph Parish in Somers Point, Holy Angels Parish in Woodbury, and Holy Family Parish in Sewell.

The Diocese of Camden released a statement saying that Father Onyutha was one of 10 children.

On behalf of the faithful of South Jersey, Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan expresses his condolences to the family of Father Onyutha and to the family of the other driver who was killed. Bishop Sullivan asks the faithful to join with him in prayer for the deceased and all who love them. “This is a terrible and tragic loss for two families and for parishioners in two dioceses. We take comfort in our faith in the resurrection and ask the Lord to bestow his grace and mercy on the deceased and their loved ones.”

NJ.com, citing a police report, reported that Onyutha's car left its lane and hit an oncoming car along Tuckahoe Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a 44-year old Williamstown man, was removed after being entrapped in his vehicle and airlifted to the trauma center of Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he died.

