60-ton crane truck flips over on South Jersey road

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A 60-ton hydraulic crane truck overturned early Tuesday afternoon, causing a car to hit a tree as its driver tried to get out of the way.

Gloucester Township police said the initial investigation determined the crane truck’s extension arm became dislodged around 1:35 p.m. while traveling on Little Gloucester Road in the area of Golfview Drive. The arm struck a utility line brace pole, which was knocked down.

Overturned crane on Little Gloucester Road in Gloucester Township and a car that went off the road to avoid it 12/20/22 Overturned crane on Little Gloucester Road in Gloucester Township and a car that went off the road to avoid it 12/20/22 (Gloucester Township police) loading...

Getting out of the way

An oncoming 2015 Toyota Camry steered off the road and up a hill to get out of the way. It hit a tree, causing the airbags to deploy.

The driver of the crane, Christopher Thompson, of Pedricktown, and the driver of the sedan, Michelle Eahart, of Blackwood, were able to get themselves out of their respective vehicles. Both drivers were taken to Jefferson Stratford Hospital with minor injuries.

Overturned crane on Little Gloucester Road in Gloucester Township 12/20/22 Overturned crane on Little Gloucester Road in Gloucester Township 12/20/22 (Gloucester Township police) loading...

Witnesses sought

Police said the road was closed for approximately five hours.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call the department at 856-228-4500 or call their anonymous crime tip line at 856-842-5560.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Let it snow: The last time we saw snow for Christmas in NJ Fun weather facts from Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow , using data from the New Brunswick weather station.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

