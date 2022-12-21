60-ton crane truck flips over on South Jersey road
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A 60-ton hydraulic crane truck overturned early Tuesday afternoon, causing a car to hit a tree as its driver tried to get out of the way.
Gloucester Township police said the initial investigation determined the crane truck’s extension arm became dislodged around 1:35 p.m. while traveling on Little Gloucester Road in the area of Golfview Drive. The arm struck a utility line brace pole, which was knocked down.
Getting out of the way
An oncoming 2015 Toyota Camry steered off the road and up a hill to get out of the way. It hit a tree, causing the airbags to deploy.
The driver of the crane, Christopher Thompson, of Pedricktown, and the driver of the sedan, Michelle Eahart, of Blackwood, were able to get themselves out of their respective vehicles. Both drivers were taken to Jefferson Stratford Hospital with minor injuries.
Witnesses sought
Police said the road was closed for approximately five hours.
Witnesses to the crash are asked to call the department at 856-228-4500 or call their anonymous crime tip line at 856-842-5560.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
