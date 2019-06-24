Craig Carton’s in prison — Can Jim Gearhart forgive? LIVE

They say to err is human, and to forgive is divine.

There's no doubt Craig Carton, long late of New Jersey 101.5 and more recently of WFAN, did the former. Last week, he began a federal 3 1/2 year prison sentence for a ticket-selling scam that blew up his career.

Jim Gearhart, longtime morning host and now podcast host for New Jersey 101.5, has made no secret of his disdain for Carton — Jim says Carton spent years ripping him apart on the radio, even though the two had never met (their shows were hours apart). So as Carton finally faces justice ... can Jim forgive?

That's the question we put out ahead of this week's LIVE recording of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast, at Facebook.com/NJ1015. Each week Jim and Bob Williams take your questions and comments in the Facebook chat.

Among the comments we got in return:

Lisa Basile: He's a bully. Took it to the extreme! Now he's gotta pay. I don't feel bad for him.

Jim Vitola: He deserves whatever he gets. He was nothing but a two bit punk. He got his rocks off by attempting to make a fool out of (cohost) Ray Rossi, who I consider a stand-up guy. Now who’s laughing!!

Aunt Robin: Craig has been a great advocate for people with developmental disabilities & TBI ... he was a voice for the voiceless. Love that man! Our good friend, Mikey Nichols, is pretty thankful to Carton for the same.

Sean Dougherty: Sad he has an addiction. I wish him well. But he must pay for his crime.

Len Moore: I worked there and I know the whole truth about how it all went down when Carton was around. Jim is a gentleman and has more class than Carton could ever dream of having. I guarantee this podcast will not be Jim spewing hate. That’s not his style.

Is Len right? Listen or watch the video here to find out.

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com.

