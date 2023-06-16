Ex NJ 101.5 host Craig Carton leaving NY sports radio for big bucks on TV

🎙 Ex NJ 101.5 talk host is leaving NY sports radio for TV

Craig Carton has announced he’s leaving New York sports radio to focus on a lucrative TV deal with Fox Sports.

The New York Post reported the news before Carton confirmed it on Thursday.

Carton, who first rose to fame as a New Jersey 101.5 host, returned to the airwaves on WFAN in 2020 after being fired from his morning show there in 2017 when he faced a federal conviction for fraud. The charge stemmed from what prosecutors said was a ticket brokering Ponzi scheme.

At the time of his arrest, the longtime radio personality said that his crime was directly related to a gambling addiction for which he would seek help.

After being convicted of wire and security fraud, Carton served just over a year of a 42-month sentence at a minimum security prison in Pennsylvania.

He was eventually sent home to his 4-acre property in Morris County, valued around $2 million.

In 2020, Carton filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, claiming that he owed $9.43 million to banks, creditors, victims, his wife and the federal government.

He’s made a considerable rebound since then — first being rehired by WFAN.

Since September, Carton has also been doing a morning show on the cable sports network FS1.

Juggling both got to be too much — the Post reported that even the head of Audacy, which owns WFAN, gave his blessing to Carton to focus on the higher-paying gig.

Carton's prison term was lessened due to the completion of a program to address his gambling addiction, along with his work helping other inmates work toward their GEDs, as reported by The Post.

On a recent episode of The Carton Show on FS1, Carton and his co-host panel talked about veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers refusing to play for the New England Patriots as he gets ready for a first NFL season with the New York Jets.