If you like peanut butter--with a kick--these noodles are for you.

If you have a peanut allergy...not so much.

Here's what you'll need:

8 oz spaghetti (half package).

1 bunch green onions (I used 1 small onion, rather than go to the store).

2 T sesame oil

1 t minced ginger root (1 used 1 t ginger "powder").

1/3 C peanut butter

1/4 C soy sauce

1/4 C hot water

1 T cider vinegar

1 t white sugar

1/4 t crushed red pepper flakes