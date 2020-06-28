Craig Allen’s Asbury Park broadcast photos

It's just not summer, until New Jersey 101.5 broadcasts live from Asbury Park.

It's always fun taking the show "on the road," and doing so is made all the more special this year.

Our friends and neighbors flock to the shore, to "walk the boards," and "hit the beach."

It's different this year, with social distancing, and masks being encouraged.

All afternoon, the sun and clouds battled it out...and then the rain came for about 20 minutes. But, that only temporarily dampened everyone's spirits.

Check out my pictures. No mask required.