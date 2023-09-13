Country music legend George Strait is coming to New Jersey

One of the most iconic country music performers of all time, George Strait, is having a mini-tour next year, and one of his stops will be in New Jersey.

Strait’s New Jersey show is on Saturday, June 8, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

If you’re unfamiliar with George Strait, well, you must hate country music.

Strait was born in Poteet, Texas, in 1952. He began his music career in the early 1970s and released his first album, Strait Country, in 1981. The album was a commercial success and launched Strait's career as a country music star.

Strait has released 32 studio albums, all of which have been certified gold or platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). He has also released 60 singles, 44 of which have reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Strait is the best-selling solo country music artist of all time, with over 120 million records sold worldwide. He has also won numerous awards, including 23 Academy of Country Music Awards, 10 Country Music Association Awards, and a Grammy Award.

Strait is known for his down-to-earth personality and his commitment to traditional country music. He is also known for his live performances, which are known for their energy and enthusiasm.

His 2024 tour will run from May to December with a total of just nine shows.

Tickets officially go on sale on Fri., Sep. 22 via Ticketmaster.

I saw George Strait perform about a dozen years ago, and thoroughly enjoyed it. Fans can’t complain that he doesn’t play his hits, that’s for sure; he rips through just about every big hit he’s had (a personal favorite is “Amarillo by Morning”).

