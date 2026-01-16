It can be weird going back to comedies from the pas — just to see the jokes that were funny at the time don’t hold up.

One movie that, for the most part, stands the test of time is ‘Airplane!’ from 1980.

It almost feels like you get comedic whiplash watching it because it feels like there are 50 jokes per minute.

If you’ve been a longtime fan of the movie, or if you’ve never had the chance to see it, there’s an event coming to New Jersey this fall that is worth your while.

The life of everyone on board depends upon just one thing: finding someone back there who can not only fly this plane, but who didn't have fish for dinner.

The Count Basie Center for the Arts is holding a screening of the classic comedy with two stars of the film.

On Oct. 9, you can not only watch the movie, but also enjoy a Q&A session afterward with Robert Hays (pilot ‘Ted Striker’) and Julie Hagerty (flight attendant ‘Elaine Dickinson’).

The co-stars will share memories of filming, insights on the movie, and their personal thoughts on the comedy.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., showtime is 7:30 p.m.

If you spring for a VIP ticket, you’ll be able to meet Julie Hagerty and Robert Hays, pose with them for a professionally shot photograph, and receive an autographed tour poster.

Count Basie Center for the Arts is located at 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ.

You can get tickets for yourself here.

For anyone who can attend the event, I hope you enjoy the show! I’m serious, and don’t call me Shirley.

