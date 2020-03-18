You know what's in the news today. You know what's pretty much the only thing in the news today.

The coronavirus crisis has become all-consuming. If you're not worried about getting sick, or passing the virus to someone who might fall seriously ill, you're worried about the economic impacts as New Jersey and beyond shuts down entire industries and tries to keep us all from getting too close to one another.

Jim Gearhart, an octogenarian, has seen a lot, but he's never seen anything like this, he says in the latest edition of the weekly Jim Gearhart Show podcast and Facebook Live show.

Speaking with the New Jersey 101.5 audience, he took a comment from a user who said she doesn't think President Donald Trump in his address last week did enough to calm a worried nation.

"I don't know if anybody could say enough to calm the nation," Jim said.

And he's put off by people politicizing the crisis.

"And no matter what the president does or said, the other party is going to come back damning it," Jim said.

But we'd like to hear from you. Is there anything President Donald Trump, Gov. Phil Murphy or anyone else could say to calm your fears right now?

Tell us during Jim's next episode — which, if we can make it work remotely (we're working on it!), goes live once again Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/nj1015.

The Jim Gearhart show is LIVE on Facebook every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at Facebook.com/NJ1015. Got an idea for an upcoming installment of Jim's show? Meet Jim at Facebook.com/NJ1015 to suggest it in the comments, or email Jim@nj1015.com.

The Jim Gearhart Show podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app. You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones, Android devices or your computer:

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his show, also available as a podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest.

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Love Podcasts? This week, on Speaking Podcast: Bill tells Jay: Tag, you're it on social media.

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart: