An adorable little girl makes her Six Flags debut in NJ

JACKSON — While theme park fanatics may still be dealing with the fact that Kingda Ka is no more at Six Flags Great Adventure Resort in Jackson, they will be in for quite another treat when the park opens for the 2025 season.

That’s if they visit the Wild Safari.

The theme park is proud to announce the birth of a new female giraffe.

Coral the giraffe will make her debut later this month at the Wild Safari, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson

Coral was born on Dec. 15, 2024, to father Conan and mother Mariah, both resident giraffes at the theme park’s Wild Safari.

The now-three-month-old is a healthy female, but Coral did face some early challenges like difficulty standing.

But the good news is that Coral has overcome her challenges, thanks to the support of the Wild Safari staff.

Currently housed in one of the giraffe barns, preparations are now underway to reintroduce Coral back to the herd just in time for Wild Safari’s opening day for the 2025 season, which is March 29.

Also coming to the theme park this season is "The Flash: Vertical Velocity," a super boomerang roller coaster featuring the fastest man alive, The Flash. The coaster is the first-of-its-kind in North America and only the second in the world, making it an iconic speedster, according to the park's website.

