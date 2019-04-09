Cops trying to catch peacock that escaped Piscataway zoo

HIGHLAND PARK — Where in New Jersey is Chester the peacock?

The bird escaped Monday from the Animal Haven at Johnson Park along the banks of the Raritan River in Piscataway and Highland Park.

Highland Park police gave chase about a mile away on Cedar Lane but the peacock flew off. A video posted to the comments page of the police department's Facebook page showed Chester walking outside Treetop Apartments.

Police advised anyone who sees Chester to call them at 732-572-3800.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5