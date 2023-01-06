Cops still seek ‘person of interest’ after woman’s body was found on NJ highway

WEST WINDSOR — Police released additional photos of a "person of interest" in the case of a body found on the shoulder of Route 1 on Christmas Day.

The body of Stephane Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was found along the northbound shoulder near the former Holman Go Princeton car dealership after West Windsor police received numerous phone calls.

The investigation into Carmody's death is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The cause and manner of Carmody's death are still to be determined following an autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner. The results could take 16 weeks.

"Person of interest" sought by West Windsor police in the death of Stephanie Carmody "Person of interest" sought by West Windsor police in the death of Stephanie Carmody (West Windsor police) loading...

Connection to case not disclosed

Investigators are looking for the public's help to identify a male in connection with the case. Police have not disclosed his connection or where the images were taken.

In most of the pictures, the male is wearing a blue surgical mask, white hooded sweatshirt and a New York Yankees wool cap.

Stephanie Carmody Stephanie Carmody (Patricia Demello) loading...

A parent's worst nightmare

Carmody's biological mother, Patricia Demello, told New Jersey 101.5 it's been a nightmare dealing with her daughter's death.

"Nobody expects that their child is going to be fine on the side of a road," Demello said.

Demello, who lives in Indiana, said that Carmody will be cremated and her ashes will be shared with family in Rhode Island.

"Sadly I don't have a lot of money and it's what I could afford. This way too there's no problems of where she should be buried or anything, because we all have a part of her. We thought it would be best," Demello said.

Demello said she last saw her daughter in person five years ago and talked to her two years ago. She isn't sure how Carmody wound up in New Jersey after living with family in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

"She told me she that she he was she was all right. She wasn't doing heroin anymore. And she would call me again and then I never heard from her again," Demello said.

Demello remembers her daughter as a tomboy who enjoyed music and sports.

"She could be stubborn. She had a temper. She got that from me. I have a temper sometimes," Demello said. "She had the most beautiful smile and big blue eyes. I'll tell you, when she was little, her grandfather before he passed away, he would have cookies or any kind of snack and all she would have to do is smile at him. And he would just hand it all over to her."

"I loved my daughter the moment she looked at me with her big blue eyes and I will love her till I die," Demello said.

West Windsor police asked anyone with information about the person of interest to call 609-799-1222, or their anonymous tipline at 609-799-0452.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ mayors who make 6-figure salaries As of 2023, there are at least a dozen full-time mayors around New Jersey making six-figure salaries for their positions.

Newark, Woodbridge and Elizabeth have helped lead the pack. Jersey City, Paterson, Edison and Wayne more recently adjusted their pay for the elected post.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.