Cops still seek ‘person of interest’ after woman’s body was found on NJ highway
WEST WINDSOR — Police released additional photos of a "person of interest" in the case of a body found on the shoulder of Route 1 on Christmas Day.
The body of Stephane Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was found along the northbound shoulder near the former Holman Go Princeton car dealership after West Windsor police received numerous phone calls.
The investigation into Carmody's death is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
The cause and manner of Carmody's death are still to be determined following an autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner. The results could take 16 weeks.
Connection to case not disclosed
Investigators are looking for the public's help to identify a male in connection with the case. Police have not disclosed his connection or where the images were taken.
In most of the pictures, the male is wearing a blue surgical mask, white hooded sweatshirt and a New York Yankees wool cap.
A parent's worst nightmare
Carmody's biological mother, Patricia Demello, told New Jersey 101.5 it's been a nightmare dealing with her daughter's death.
"Nobody expects that their child is going to be fine on the side of a road," Demello said.
Demello, who lives in Indiana, said that Carmody will be cremated and her ashes will be shared with family in Rhode Island.
"Sadly I don't have a lot of money and it's what I could afford. This way too there's no problems of where she should be buried or anything, because we all have a part of her. We thought it would be best," Demello said.
Demello said she last saw her daughter in person five years ago and talked to her two years ago. She isn't sure how Carmody wound up in New Jersey after living with family in Rhode Island and Connecticut.
"She told me she that she he was she was all right. She wasn't doing heroin anymore. And she would call me again and then I never heard from her again," Demello said.
Demello remembers her daughter as a tomboy who enjoyed music and sports.
"She could be stubborn. She had a temper. She got that from me. I have a temper sometimes," Demello said. "She had the most beautiful smile and big blue eyes. I'll tell you, when she was little, her grandfather before he passed away, he would have cookies or any kind of snack and all she would have to do is smile at him. And he would just hand it all over to her."
"I loved my daughter the moment she looked at me with her big blue eyes and I will love her till I die," Demello said.
West Windsor police asked anyone with information about the person of interest to call 609-799-1222, or their anonymous tipline at 609-799-0452.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
