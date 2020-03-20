Emergency or not, police officers are always standing up for our community. During these challenging times, especially as parents take on the role of teacher, one officer decided to try to keep a tradition going.

With the public libraries closed, kids in West Caldwell got a special treat from Police Capt. Dennis Capriglione. He took the time to read to kids at 7 p.m., right around bedtime for little ones, live on the library's Facebook page.

The book choice? As reported by the West Caldwell Police Department, “An in depth study on how to make cranky dinosaurs go to bed.”

Nominate a #BlueFriday Honoree Help us honor NJ's top police officers that go above and beyond the call of duty for #BlueFriday. Fill out the quick form and let us know who we should honor. Police Officer's Name and Title/Rank *

Police Unit Location *

Tell us a little about the officer and why they should be highlighted *

Your Name * First Last

Your Contact Email *

Your Contact Phone # *

Captcha

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: