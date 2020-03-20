Cops step up at every level during a crisis (Opinion)
Emergency or not, police officers are always standing up for our community. During these challenging times, especially as parents take on the role of teacher, one officer decided to try to keep a tradition going.
With the public libraries closed, kids in West Caldwell got a special treat from Police Capt. Dennis Capriglione. He took the time to read to kids at 7 p.m., right around bedtime for little ones, live on the library's Facebook page.
The book choice? As reported by the West Caldwell Police Department, “An in depth study on how to make cranky dinosaurs go to bed.”
