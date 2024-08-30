NEW BRUNSWICK — A 61-year-old pastor has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

An investigation launched on Wednesday, into allegations involving Roby Cruz-Hernandez, a Somerset resident and a pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal El Mesias on Throop Ave. in New Brunswick.

It's alleged Cruz-Hernandez sexually assaulted a juvenile victim.

Cruz-Hernandez was arrested at his home, police say, and charged with the second-degree and third-degree crimes.

New Jersey 101.5 was not immediately aware of attorney information for Cruz-Hernandez.

Anyone with information related to Cruz-Hernandez or this case is asked to call MCPO Detective Daniela Castro at 732-745-3652, or New Brunswick Police Detective William Coleman at 732-745-5222.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott