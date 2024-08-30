Cops: New Brunswick, NJ pastor sexually assaulted a minor
NEW BRUNSWICK — A 61-year-old pastor has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.
An investigation launched on Wednesday, into allegations involving Roby Cruz-Hernandez, a Somerset resident and a pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal El Mesias on Throop Ave. in New Brunswick.
It's alleged Cruz-Hernandez sexually assaulted a juvenile victim.
Cruz-Hernandez was arrested at his home, police say, and charged with the second-degree and third-degree crimes.
New Jersey 101.5 was not immediately aware of attorney information for Cruz-Hernandez.
Anyone with information related to Cruz-Hernandez or this case is asked to call MCPO Detective Daniela Castro at 732-745-3652, or New Brunswick Police Detective William Coleman at 732-745-5222.
