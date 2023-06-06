FAIRFIELD — Six juveniles between the ages of 12 and 14 were arrested and charged after speeding away from police in a stolen vehicle, according to officials.

At around 3:00 a.m. on June 4, Fairfield police received a call from a Big Piece Road resident who observed individuals pulling on vehicle door handles in his driveway.

They were seen leaving the area in a red sedan and when officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on a car that matched the description, the vehicle didn't stop and a pursuit began, according to police.

Due to high speeds and safety concerns, police decided to terminate the chase. But a short time later, a vehicle crashed in West Caldwell, police said.

Three juveniles were taken into custody after the crash, and investigators soon learned that the car that had crashed — a 2020 Kia Forte — was a recently stolen vehicle.

Another three juveniles were arrested after police received calls about kids banging on doors in a residential area not far from the crash site. According to police, these three individuals were also occupants of the stolen vehicle that had led officers on a chase.

All six minors were charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, conspiracy, burglary, and possession of burglary tools. All but one of the juveniles were released to the custody of their parents. One individual was wearing a court-ordered monitoring device at the time of his arrest and was remanded to the Essex County Youth House in Newark.

"Until there are meaningful consequences for such activity or until our society can divert these youthful offenders away from committing such crimes and rather be involved in other productive activity, we will continue to be faced with this problem,” said Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna.

The names of the defendants are being withheld due to their age.

According to police, this is an ongoing investigation and there may be additional charges down the road.

