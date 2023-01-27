School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI
🚍 The bus had just transported students to West Caldwell Tech High School
🚍 Driver Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark was charged with DUI and other charges
🚍 The impact of the crash shifted the foundation of the house
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving.
The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
The impact left a gaping hole in the side of the house and tore up the lawn outside the wall.
Nearly a dozen charges for the driver
No one was inside the house at the time of the crash, according to police. Stuckey was treated for minor injuries but refused additional medical attention. He was arrested initially for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Stuck was also charged with:
- 15 counts of endangering the welfare of a child
- DUI with minor passengers
- Operating a commercial vehicle with a bac of .04% or higher
- Driving while intoxicated
- Operating a commercial vehicle without proper CDL (school endorsement)
- Failure to maintain a lane
- Careless driving
- Reckless driving
Phoenix Transportation Services and East Orange was written on the side of the bus. A phone number listed for the company in Newark was out of service Friday afternoon.
Police told NBC 4 New York that the foundation shifted and the structural integrity was compromised by the impact of the crash.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.