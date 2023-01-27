🚍 The bus had just transported students to West Caldwell Tech High School

🚍 Driver Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark was charged with DUI and other charges

🚍 The impact of the crash shifted the foundation of the house

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving.

The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.

The impact left a gaping hole in the side of the house and tore up the lawn outside the wall.

School bus after crashing into a house in West Caldwell School bus after crashing into a house in West Caldwell (CBS New York via Facebook) loading...

Nearly a dozen charges for the driver

No one was inside the house at the time of the crash, according to police. Stuckey was treated for minor injuries but refused additional medical attention. He was arrested initially for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Stuck was also charged with:

15 counts of endangering the welfare of a child

DUI with minor passengers

Operating a commercial vehicle with a bac of .04% or higher

Driving while intoxicated

Operating a commercial vehicle without proper CDL (school endorsement)

Failure to maintain a lane

Careless driving

Reckless driving

Phoenix Transportation Services and East Orange was written on the side of the bus. A phone number listed for the company in Newark was out of service Friday afternoon.

Police told NBC 4 New York that the foundation shifted and the structural integrity was compromised by the impact of the crash.

School bus after crashing into a house in West Caldwell School bus after crashing into a house in West Caldwell (CBS New York via Facebook) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items

25 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Singer Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except the lead singer.