Two dead in Fairfield, NJ stabbing, police say

FAIRFIELD — An elderly husband and wife are dead after a double stabbing at an adult community Friday morning, according to several reports.

A man stabbed a woman multiple times inside an apartment at the Woodcrest at Fairfield around 7:30 a.m. and then stabbed himself, unnamed police sources told ABC 7 Eyewitness News. An aide called 911 when she found the bodies upon her arrival at their apartment.

A neighbor told RLS Metro Breaking News reported the man was 84 years old.

Essex County Prosecutor's Office Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly told New Jersey 101.5 that his office is investigating the deaths of two people at the apartment on Greenbrook Road. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsies.

There is no danger to the community, according to Fennelly.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Spirit Halloween is back: Here's where to find them in NJ A list of towns throughout New Jersey where you can find Spirit Halloween stores for 2022. Towns are listed in alphabetical order. Click or tap on the town names for more details.