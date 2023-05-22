Four Monmouth County residents and a man from Ocean County have been charged following searches of multiple residences that resulted in seizures of drugs and cash, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Several agencies from across the two counties collaborated on the effort, which included surveillance of the subject residences in South Toms River, Brick, and Long Branch.

The homes in Brick and South Toms River were being utilized by Octavaeous Jenkins, 49, to store and distribute cocaine, and the residence in Long Branch was being utilized by Ralph Durand, 56, Krystal Villano, 36, Emily Durand, 53, and Jaiden Durand, 18, to store and distribute cocaine, the prosecutor's office said.

Two of the suspects were arrested on May 9 after the two had met in Monmouth County, the prosecutor's office said. The others were nabbed follow the execution of search warrants on the homes.

Across the searches, law enforcement seized approximately 1.25 kilograms of cocaine, $56,000 in cash, 20 grams of crack cocaine, and 50 dosage units of heroin, the prosecutor's office said.

Detectives also seized more than $488,000 from the personal bank accounts of Villano and Ralph Durand, officials said.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

