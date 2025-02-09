🔴 Jersey City man sentenced to 10 years in prison

JERSEY CITY — A North Jersey man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for having hundreds of videos of child sexual abuse.

On Friday, Jonathan Lattif, 46, of Jersey City was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Newark on one count of possession of child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said Latiff had more than 500 videos and one photo of child sexual abuse material on his iPhone.

According to a criminal complaint, Lattif was arrested at Newark Airport on March 18, 2022.

He had just flown back from Montego Bay, Jamaica when customs searched his phone and found the disturbing videos.

This is Lattif's second time being sentenced for having child porn, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

In 2018, Lattif was sentenced to three years in state prison on a third-degree charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to state records.

His new sentence of 10 years in prison is the minimum required sentence for repeat offenders under federal law, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

When Lattif is released from prison, he will then face another 10 years of supervised release.

