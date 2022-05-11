Construction crew hijacking is a problem in New Jersey

There are many great contractors in New Jersey. Skilled craftspeople and tradespeople who know what they're doing and show up on time and finish on time are gold these days.

The problem is that they're busy with all kinds of projects and there aren't many young people helping out as apprentices. These contractors are getting older and maybe not taking on as much work.

We had a caller on Tuesday that told us while she was having a pool put in, another contractor came to her backyard and offered the crew much more money to come with him, and they did. They call it "crewjacking" and it's happening as the amount of work is greater than the people able to do it.

People are willing to pay a premium to get a job done.

I recently had part of a landscaping wall taken down by a car that got a little too close in my driveway. If I tried to get someone to come out, who knows how long it would take to get someone out or get it done.

Since I built the wall by hand almost 20 years ago I figured the best way to get it done was to do it myself.

Contracting issues in NJ: Dennis takes his project into his own hands

So I save some money and got a great sense of satisfaction and had the job done before the wall wrecker got home from work, alleviating immense guilt she had all day!

It was a win, win, win.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: