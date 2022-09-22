NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two helicopters and a boat crew.

Personnel aboard one of the helicopters spotted a body just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning in the park's marina, according to the Coast Guard. An FDNY team recovered the body and pronounced the individual dead.

NYPD said the medical examiner will determine a cause of death and identify the body.

State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said troopers are investigating the case but declined to disclose details.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

