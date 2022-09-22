Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island

NJ State Police (Townsquare Media NJ), USCG shield (USCG), Raritan Bay (Google Maps)

NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two helicopters and a boat crew.

Personnel aboard one of the helicopters spotted a body just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning in the park's marina, according to the Coast Guard. An FDNY team recovered the body and pronounced the individual dead.

NYPD said the medical examiner will determine a cause of death and identify the body.

State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said troopers are investigating the case but declined to disclose details.

