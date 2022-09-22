Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island.
The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two helicopters and a boat crew.
Personnel aboard one of the helicopters spotted a body just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning in the park's marina, according to the Coast Guard. An FDNY team recovered the body and pronounced the individual dead.
NYPD said the medical examiner will determine a cause of death and identify the body.
State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said troopers are investigating the case but declined to disclose details.
