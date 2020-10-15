It’s not often that I have positive things to say about politicians. Typically they are looking for the next best thing for themselves and leaving the people who put them in office behind. That is not the case with New Jersey Congressman Chris Smith. He’s held a seat in the 4th Congressional District since the 1980s and has delivered nothing but the best service to his constituents. He joined me on Thursday’s show to discuss the confidence that we both have in the postal service making sure your ballot gets delivered and counted.

Too many people are waiting to send in their vote, either thinking that the best way to be counted is to show up on Election Day and fill out a provisional ballot, or to stand on line November 3rd and put the ballot in the box provided by the county. For me, my wife and I don’t have a ton of faith in a system that was literally created overnight to accommodate the "crisis actor" Murphy who wants us to believe we are still in the middle of a pandemic, despite the science showing exactly the opposite.

We do have faith however in the system that has delivered mail-in/absentee ballots for many years in the Garden State, the US Postal Service. So we filled out our ballots, signed, sealed and put them in our street mail box with the flag up! Our letter carrier picked them up and they’re on the way to be counted. I believe that’s the best way to make sure your vote is delivered to the right place on time. What happens after that, well, we’ll just have to see…

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.