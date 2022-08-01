Congratulations to Toms River East on the big NJ Little League win!

Toms River East 12-year-old Little Leaguers are one step closer to a world championship.

This past weekend they defeated the all-star team from Rutherford, 9-0. This is the second state championship in a row for the Ocean County All-Stars.

This is the first time the team has repeated a championship since the team won back-to-back championships in 1998 and 1999.

The next step for the team is to face the players from Massapequa, New York, in the Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut. So exciting for the team, the parents and the town.

I love that despite all that is swirling around us with the high cost of living, rising crime and the increasing gap between elected officials and the people they serve, we can take a breath to celebrate the achievement of these young men.

Last year Michigan took the 2021 Little League World Series title. New Jersey came up with a big win in Game 10 over Connecticut but came up short in Game 11 against Texas.

The next game for the 2022 title is coming up on Saturday, Aug. 6. I'm sure manager Mike Mendes is ready and the players are on the edge of their seat waiting for the first pitch.

Stay tuned, and let's go Jersey!

EXTRA: Did you know how many baseball players came from the Garden State? Check this out below...

