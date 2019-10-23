Conflict with your bridesmaids? What do you do?

If you've been a bride, or are getting ready for the big day, one of the potential conflicts and stress looming could be in your bridal party.

Specific to the bachelorette party, who plans it? How much input should you have? Should you just go along with whatever is proposed?

Our bride-to-be Producer Kristen, newlywed & Speaking Podcast co-host Jessica Gibson and Crystal, another millennial bride-to-be, share stories of conflict and resolution. Don't miss it!

