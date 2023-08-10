Concerts in NJ: Upcoming August shows at PNC BANK Arts Center

As we head into the last month of summer, you still have plenty of time to catch a show, and one of the best places to check out your favorites is at the PNC Bank Arts Center, located in Holmdel, NJ. If you're still searching for a show, take a look at the concerts listed below. This is the current lineup of upcoming shows at the venue.

103.5 KTU's KTUphoria Brad Barket loading...

Friday, August 11th: Disturbed: An American heavy metal band known for their powerful vocals, intense performances, and a blend of hard rock and metal music.

Saturday, August 12th: Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.: Goo Goo Dolls is an alternative rock band with a pop-rock sound, famous for hits like "Iris" and "Slide." O.A.R. (Of a Revolution) is a genre-blending American rock band celebrated for its catchy melodies and dynamic live shows.

Thursday, August 17th: Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome: A combination of bands that blend reggae, rock, punk influences, and a laid-back, beachy vibe in their music.

Thursday, August 17th: Atmosphere and The Movement: Atmosphere is a hip-hop duo known for its introspective and often socially conscious lyrics, blending personal experiences with thought-provoking themes. The Movement is a reggae-rock band with infectious rhythms and a positive, uplifting sound.

103.5 KTU's KTUphoria Roger Kisby loading...

Friday, August 18th: Thunderfest 2023 featuring Dan + Shay: Dan + Shay is a country-pop duo celebrated for their harmonious vocals and emotional songwriting, often touching on themes of love and relationships.

Saturday, August 19th: Gov't Mule's Dark Side of the Mule w/ Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening: Gov't Mule is a rock band with blues and Southern rock influences, known for their improvisational live performances. Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening is a tribute band performing classic Led Zeppelin songs, led by Jason Bonham, son of the legendary Led Zeppelin drummer.

Sunday, August 20th: Pentatonix with special guest Lauren Alaina: Pentatonix is an A Cappella group acclaimed for its vocal harmonies, covers of popular songs, and creative arrangements. Lauren Alaina is a country singer-songwriter known for themes of empowerment and self-discovery.

Friday, August 25th: Eric Church: The Outsider's Revival Tour: Eric Church is a country musician with a rock edge, known for his energetic live shows and storytelling lyrics.

Sunday, September 3rd: Foreigner: The Historic Farewell Tour: Foreigner is a classic rock band with hits like "I Want to Know What Love Is" and "Cold as Ice," characterized by their memorable melodies and powerful vocals.

Darius Rucker In Concert - Holmdel, New Jersey Brian Killian loading...

Sunday, September 10th: ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd: The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour: ZZ Top is a legendary rock band known for their bluesy sound and hits like "Sharp Dressed Man" and "La Grange." Lynyrd Skynyrd is a Southern rock band famous for songs like "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Free Bird," recognized for their distinctive guitar-driven sound.

Visit PNC Bank Arts Center here for more about the shows and the venue.

