Compromise plan at Sandy Hook calls for few apartments to start

SANDY HOOK — A developer has reached a compromise with some critics of a plan to renovate and convert more than 20 historic buildings at Sandy Hook into 90 apartments.

“My main opposition to the Stillman proposal continues to be the developer’s plans for a large and permanent residential community at Sandy Hook,” Rep. Frank Pallone said in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.

He continued that his “preference” is a pilot program with one or two buildings, “so environmental, recreational, and community concerns can be properly addressed.”

Gateway Superintendent Jennifer Nersesian outlined the newer plan at an April 23 meeting of the Fort Hancock 21st Century Advisory Committee.

It’s a modified version of the proposal a year ago, when New York-based Stillman Development International pitched redevelopment of 21 historic buildings at Fort Hancock within the Gateway National Recreation Area.

The private redevelopment plans at the historic fort along Sandy Hook Bay have also been criticized by environmental groups, including the New Jersey Chapter of the Sierra Club.

