‘Compact, potent’ storms knock out power in NJ on Monday night

It was Monmouth and Middlesex counties' turn to get hit by strong thunderstorms on Monday night, knocking out power to thousands of homes.

The storm brought gusty winds up to 67 mph to Port Monmouth and 61 mph in Keansburg and Sandy Hook, according to the National Weather Service. There was also half-inch hail reported in Perth Amboy, Jamesburg and Keansburg.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow called it yet another complex of strong summer thunderstorms that were compact but potent.

"It really sharpened up as it approached the warm, humid air near the coast. Luckily, it was moving fast, so Monmouth County saw only a quick burst of wind and rain and then quiet weather for the rest of the night," Zarrow said.

A tree fell though the roof of a house in the Hopelawn section of Woodbridge, according to the National Weather Service.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that trees hit the roofs of houses on Leonard Avenue and Southside Avenue in Middletown. Branches were also reported on Route 36 in Middletown while South Brunswick police reported trees down on Route 522 at Ridge Road and on Heathcote Road.

There’s over 9,700 JCP&L customers in Monmouth County (Atlantic Highlands, Middletown, Marlboro) without power following Monday night’s thunderstorms, according to the utility's outage map as of 5 a.m.

PSE&G's outage map showed less than 1,000 customers in the dark as of 5 a.m. across its service area. Earlier Princeton and North Brunswick has the most outages.

NJ Transit is not reporting any service issues because of the storms.

"We'll catch a break in the stormy weather for most of Tuesday and Wednesday, before our weather turns unsettled, damp, and dreary later this week," Zarrow said.

