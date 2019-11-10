Community service, no Oscar, for contractor who faked fall in kitchen

WOODBRIDGE — The contractor caught on camera faking his slip and fall — somewhat unconvincingly — will have to serve 14 hours of community service.

He's also been sentenced two years of probation and will have to pay $563.48 to an insurance company.

Alexander Goldinsky, 58, of Randolph, was sentenced earlier this month after pleading guilty to third-degree insurance fraud, admitting he filed a false insurance claim for injuries he claimed to have sustained at a business in Woodbridge Township, according to Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christie L. Bevacqua

In a video released by Carey's office earlier this year, Goldinsky is seen throwing ice on the floor of the cafeteria of the Woodbridge business and then lowering himself and laying down waiting to be found.

Goldinsky, whose company is named All Gold Industries, filed a false insurance claim for ambulance service and treatment he received at a hospital for his "injuries" between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1, 2018, according to Carey. Goldinsky was arrested on Jan. 15 of this year and released on a summons.

At the time of his arrest, Goldinsky told CBS New York it was a "mistake" and denied the action shown in the video.

— With previous reporting by Dan Alexander

More from New Jersey 101.5: