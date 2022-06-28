Community college in NJ receives high marks in national ranking
Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, NJ, got some recognition from a national site. According to Best-Community-Colleges.com, Brookdale Community College offers the best overall programs in New Jersey.
Based on 66 evaluation criteria, Brookdale is ranked in the top 50 community colleges in the United States and is the Best Community College in New Jersey. Pretty impressive.
In a study by WalletHub last year, New Jersey overall ranked as the 17th best state for community colleges. In that report, Brookdale didn’t make the top 10 (Raritan Valley was #1).
In the rankings done by Niche.com last year, RVCC was #1 also, followed by County College of Morris, and Warren County Community College.
But in this ranking, Brookdale came out on top.
"This school offers good quality programs and is evaluated with a five-star rating for teaching," Best-Community-Colleges.com stated.
The ranking algorithm used was a formula involving sixty-six academic, financial, and organizational factors, metrics, faculty profiles, student retention rates, and alumni job prospects.
In the state of New Jersey, Brookdale has the best programs in accounting, architecture, arts, business, computer science, culinary, education, electrical, engineering, environmental, fashion, graphic design, hospitality, interior design, journalism, law, management, marketing, mechanic, medical, music, nursing, police, and social work.
Among 509 community colleges in the United States, Best-Community-College.com ranks Brookdale’s programs in the top 10 for fashion and interior design and the top 25 for architecture, culinary, environmental, hospitality, music, and social work.
Brookdale is ranked #11 in the Northeast Region and #3 for its architecture, fashion, and interior design programs. In addition, Brookdale is in the top 40 percent for fashion and interior design programs of all colleges in the Northeast, ranked by All-Fashion-Schools.com and Interior-Design-Colleges.com
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
