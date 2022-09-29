Common Sense candidates you can vote for in Bergen County, NJ (Opinion)

My friend and former Rochelle Park Mayor Frank Valenzuela joined me on the air Thursday to discuss a great event we're having for local candidates running in Rochelle Park and Bergen County at the Elan in Lodi.

Frank is a strong local voice who is spending his time giving back to his community and state. Proud to call him a friend and work with him side by side to get our state back on the right track.

Alfonso Santiago and Raphael Gomez are running for school board in the township of Rochelle Park. Both candidates stepped up to serve as they — like many of us — are sick and tired of the current Democratic-led agenda to sexualize the school curriculum.

These two local leaders have the energy and enthusiasm to take back the schools for kids and parents. Shutting down the radicals and returning education instead of politically driven propaganda to the classroom is a critical goal.

As my wife Jodi and I make our way around the Garden State we are fortunate to meet some pretty spectacular local candidates. Tonight, our school board candidates will be joined by Bergen County Executive candidate Todd Caliguire, Mayor Perrin Mosca and Deputy Mayor Gail Artola.

As I have been saying for years, the way to solve the problems plaguing our state is to focus on local.

No knight in shining armor is coming to turn your community around.

YOU have to join the fight. Whether you're stepping up as a candidate, county committee member or just as a voter, your voice is critical.

Join me and Jodi as we barnstorm around the state highlighting local, family businesses, officials and candidates.

