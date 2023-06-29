Commercial fisherman in NJ speaks out about wind turbine plan

Brick Wenzel is a commercial fisherman at the Jersey Shore. He joined me on my "Common Ground with Bill Spadea" podcast and on the broadcast this week. Brick is speaking out against the governor's wind turbine plan, joining a chorus of opposition hoping to end the project once and for all.

Brick explained that one of the missions he's on, in addition to commercial fishing and battling the wind project, is to provide protein to the folks who are truly food insecure. His organization is able to gather fish that has very little to no market value and deliver them to food banks across the state.

He joined me on the air to discuss the group, "Americas' Glean Seafood" and explained the meaning behind the name. If you want to learn more and help the cause, please visit the website of this outstanding group based in Lavalette, NJ.

