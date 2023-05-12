This Mother's Day weekend, Jodi and I will be spending Saturday morning walking with local leaders and concerned citizens who want to save our shore from the egregious overstep of government.

As the governor continues to push the ill-advised "Energy Master Plan," the mapping for wind turbines continues off the coast. Many are concerned as dozens of dead whales and dolphins have been washing up on Jersey beaches. Many are concerned that it's possible, if not likely, that the increase in traffic and sonar mapping has something to do with the unprecedented rise in deaths.

I've had several commercial fishermen tell me they've witnessed boats dragging dead whales out to sea in order to limit the number washing ashore. Is that happening? Is it a conspiracy theory? Don't know. But what I do know is when things don't look right and the environment is hurting, it's smart public policy to stop what you're doing and assess the root causes of the problem.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., Jodi and I will join Congressman Jeff Van Drew and Stafford Township Mayor Greg Myhre at the Mallard Yacht Club to start a walk across the bridge to the Boat Yard.

At 11:45 a.m., I'll be speaking about the crisis created by the governor's plan to move NJ toward all "green" energy. And why the only green involved is the money that will be made by the special interests propped up by the governor.

Bill Spadea Bill Spadea loading...

For some perspective, I've been talking about a focus on pollution and actual clean, efficient, abundant, and affordable energy for a long time now, read HERE to see my plan for New Jersey's energy future.

Also, it's important to remember that whale and dolphin deaths aside, the reality is wind is among the WORST ways to power the grid.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.