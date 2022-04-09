Trout season has arrived in New Jersey. A day fishermen and women look forward to at the start of every spring season.
Leading up to opening day, which falls on April 9 this year, New Jersey stocks its waterways with fish of all sizes. Now that trout season has arrived, get ready to see people cast their lines all over the state.
Aside from those eager to catch the big one, many contests will be held throughout the state. Contests for all age groups with numerous prizes to be won.
One such place is Spring Lake, where they host a fishing contest for children beginning at 8 a.m, the very minute trout season kicks off for 2022.
But Spring Lake takes it a step further with its approach to stocking the lake. A week prior to opening day, they host an event for kids to help stock the lake.
This year, the trout were provided by Musky Trout Hatchery from Asbury. They bring the trout on-site in a truck specifically set up for this purpose and include the kids that are interested in assisting.
This trout-stocking event took place on April 2 and had quite a large turnout of children willing to help. It was also a great way for kids to learn a little more about the trout and get them interested in fishing.
Check out the gallery below to see just how the lake was stocked using the assistance of New Jersey's youngest residents.
Such a great event for kids to get involved with ahead of New Jersey's trout fishing season.
