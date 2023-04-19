Remember when Atlantic City first started offering casino gambling? People rushed down there in droves because they knew that there would be plenty of job opportunities.

And the kinds of jobs available at Atlantic City resorts have a lot of benefits. You can usually have flexible hours, the pay tends to be very good, you generally don’t need a degree, benefits are excellent, and what’s wrong with being in a stunning beachfront location?

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is a jewel on the boardwalk, one of the best places to play and stay and from what we hear, also a great place to work. So if you’re looking for a job, you might want to take advantage of their job fair going on on Thursday, April 20.

New Jersey Gambling Revenue AP loading...

This is a quick way to grab a position at one of the hottest hotels on the boardwalk. It all takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the resort. There will be onsite immediate interviews in food & beverage, hotel operations, EVS, housekeeping, spa, security, retail, casino cage and more. And in many cases, you won’t have to wait to hear; Hard Rock will be extending offers and completing onboarding during this time as well.

There are a couple of rules, though. First of all, you’ve gotta be 18 years of age or older. Housekeeping and a limited number of other positions are available for those 17 years of age with working papers. Make sure to be prepared. All applicants should bring a resume, valid ID such as work authorization, passport, photo ID and birth certificate or social security card.

If you’re looking for a career pivot, or you’re just starting out, this could be a great opportunity for you. Rush down to AC and then see if you can find a new beginning on the boardwalk.

