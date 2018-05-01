Comic Michelle Wolf: No one complained I made fun of Chris Christie

WASHINGTON — Comedian Michelle Wolf says no one seemed to mind when she told jokes about Chris Christie at the White House Correspondents Dinner — as she defending against criticism of her one-liners targetting Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

With the White House press secretary sitting several feet away, Wolf said of Sanders: "She burns facts and uses them to create a perfect smoky eye." She also said she loved Sanders as “Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale" — references some commentators allege were about Sanders' appearance.

"I made fun of Mitch McConnell's neck and I did a small jab at Chris Christie's weight and no one is jumping to their defense," Wolf told host Terry Gross on her NPR program. Fresh Air in an interview to air on Tuesday.

In a transcript of the interview provided by NPR, Gross asked if its sexist to think that Sanders as a woman needed to be defended.

"Republicans are easy to make fun of. It's like shooting fish into Chris Christie," Wolf said about the former governor. She also made fun of House Speaker Paul Ryan, the late Ted Kennedy, President Donald Trump and members of his family, Vice President Mike Pence and Bill O'Reilly.

Wolf told Gross that she wouldn't change anything that she said at the dinner.

"I wouldn't change a single word that I said. I'm very happy with what I said, and I'm glad I stuck to my guns," Wolf said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ