NJ teen charged with manslaughter after attack at Walgreens

MOUNT EPHRAIM — Charges against a 16-year-old Collingswood boy were upgraded to manslaughter in the death of a man found unconscious outside a store in Camden County last month.

On Saturday, March 23, at approximately 10:40 p.m., Mount Ephraim police officers were sent to the parking lot of a Walgreens store located at 20 West Kings Highway for the report of an unconscious man.

Officers found the victim, Oron Beebe, 46, of Mount Ephraim, lying on the ground, suffering from an apparent head injury. The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital.

Detectives discovered during their investigation that Beebe was punched in the head by the juvenile, causing Beebe to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Two days later, the teen suspect was charged with second-degree aggravated assault and taken into custody in Cherry Hill by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Camden division.

Then on Easter Sunday, Beebe succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The juvenile has now been charged with second-degree manslaughter and remains lodged in the Camden County Youth Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-580-2223.

