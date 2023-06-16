Collegiate summer baseball is back in New Jersey

The New Jersey professional sports landscape is pretty barren. No MLB teams. No NFL teams. We used to have a basketball team until they moved to Brooklyn.

The only true pride and joy of NJ professional sports are the Devils. And they had a great season!

For the summer season though, something that can be a great family event is checking out some college baseball.

And the season is back here in New Jersey. That's right! The ABCCL (Atlantic Baseball Confederate Collegiate League) just had their season get underway and it's a great way to check out some great talent, and also watch a baseball game. And you can do it for free.

You don't have to pay for admission or worry about racking up a bill buying things from concessions.

I was lucky enough to play in this league way back in 2019. I even won the All Star Game MVP award! Look!

That was a long time ago, though, back when I still had the athletic bones still in my body.

It's important to get out and see our local NJ talent. Because believe me we have a lot of it. These athletes put the work in and deserve some recognition!

So get out and support them this season. It's a 16-team league and the team names are as follows:

Clemente, Clippers, Complete Performance, Cubs, Elite, Frazier, Gamers, Legends, Langan, Expos, Junebugs, Monsoons, Orioles, Sportika, Obsessed and Untamed.

Get out and support these college kids this summer! Because who knows, maybe one day you'll see some of these guys in the big leagues!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

